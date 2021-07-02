Former player names Liverpool XI with two possible signings that could “go for every trophy next season”

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has named a dream XI consisting of players he hopes can shine at Anfield next season.

Enrique was a Liverpool player from 2011 to 2016 and is still held in high regard by Reds fans.

He is currently a columnist for Liverpool fansite Empire of the Kop, where to shared his fantasy XI this week.

The team was made up mostly of players already at the club, including Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who missed most of last season through injury.

Enrique believes Liverpool’s main priorities in terms of where they need to strengthen are in central midfield and up front.

His two dream signings are therefore Swedish Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who Enrique played with at Anfield between 2013 and 2016.

On the Sweden forward, Enrique wrote: “I know Alexander Isak very well from watching him with Real Sociedad, and before the pandemic I was able to watch him live and in person.

“For me, he is a top player and I would be very happy if Liverpool signed him. He’s quick, strong – he has everything. While he didn’t score for Sweden at Euro 2020, he scored 17 goals in La Liga last season while still being very, very young. He did just sign a new contract with Real Sociedad, though, so his price will increase, but I think we can still get him.”

Enrique is confident that if Liverpool were to add Isak and Coutinho, 2021/22 could be a very strong season for them.

He wrote “For me, if Liverpool sign a No.8 and a top-quality No.9, we can go for every trophy next season.

“If we have a normal season with a normal number of injuries, and with the fans back in the stadium, we can beat anyone. We don’t have to be jealous of Manchester City spending £150 million on a player this summer – if we sign a Isak, (Youri) Tielemans, Coutinho – some players like this – we can fight for everything.

“With that being said, here is my dream starting XI for next season…

“Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho (or Thiago), Mo Salah, Sadio Mane & Alexander Isak (or Diogo Jota).”