It’s fair to say that Nuno Espirito Santo has a huge job on his hands at the new White Hart Lane.

Nowhere close to being handed the managerial reins at Tottenham to begin with – in fact he was probably about sixth choice – the Portuguese is nevertheless now in place, and he’s ready to get to work.

One of his first tasks will be to convince his playing squad that he has what it takes to succeed where his contemporary, Jose Mourinho, failed.

The type of football played by Mauricio Pochettino is what will get the Spurs faithful onside, but Nuno has got to win trophies, and that’s something that’s eluded every Tottenham manager since 2008.

To that end, news via Football Insider that Son Heung-min has told the new manager that he’s looking forward to playing under him, will be manna from heaven.

Whether he can persuade Harry Kane to continue their incredible striking partnership remains to be seen.