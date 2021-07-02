Ian Wright has criticised Arsenal over their expected sale of midfield star Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka is expected to join AS Roma this summer, as mentioned by the Mirror, but the timing is not great for the Gunners with the midfielder currently impressing for Switzerland at Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old was excellent as Switzerland upset France to reach the the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, where they will face Spain this evening.

And suddenly, the sale of Xhaka looks to be one that might be misjudged for Arsenal, though it must be mentioned the midfielder was also reliable figure for Mikel Arteta last season.

MORE: New Arsenal signing has passed his medical

Whether Xhaka was asked to play midfield or at left-back, when Kieran Tierney was injured, he largely did a solid job, but it now looks like he will make way for Arsenal to bring in a new partner for Thomas Partey in midfield.

With that in mind, and on the back of the Swiss star’s most recent international performance, Arsenal legend Wright had criticised the decision.

“That is the best I’ve ever seen him [Xhaka] play,” he told ITV’s Football Show Podcast, as cited by the Mirror.

“I feel for him because he’s someone I’ve been very critical of in the past and when you see a performance like, do you blame him or the coaches for not getting those performances out of him in the past?

“I have never seen him used to that effect. There’s no way Arsenal should be selling a player that can play like that, at that level.

“So unfortunately for us it looks like he is going but I’m delighted for him because he’s answered a lot of critics. He was magnificent.”