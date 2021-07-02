Rafael Benitez meeting his Everton squad is still some weeks away, and there are certain to be those who are less pleased to see him than others.

One such player is James Rodriguez.

The Colombian tailed off during the 2020/21 campaign, but set the Premier League alight with some outstanding performances at the beginning of that season.

They mirrored his application and goal threat from the time that Carlo Ancelotti managed him at Real Madrid.

Once the Italian was relieved of his duties by the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, James never really regained his confidence or form, and that was a chief reason behind a well-publicised and ongoing spat with Benitez, brought into Los Blancos as their saviour.

Things never really worked out for the Spaniard there despite his confirmed allegiance, and now he finds himself crossing paths again with a player for whom it’s clear he has little time.

It’s only a matter of time before there’s a divorce unless the slate gets wiped clean.