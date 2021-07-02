Whether on the pitch or off, there always seems to be a battle Royale going on between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

If it’s not the race for the Ballon d’Or or the Golden Shoe, then it’s the popularity stakes, and on this occasion, the Argentinian has found himself in a very distant second place to his nemesis.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Portuguese has topped the Instagram rich list for the first time ever, with Messi way down in seventh position, the only other footballer to make the top 10.

With an incredible 308 million followers on the social media platform, it’s no real surprise to understand that Ronaldo can command up to £1.2m per post to advertise brands according to social media marketing firm, Hopper HQ, cited by the Daily Mirror.

That figure compares favourably to Messi, who charges a paltry £798,011 per post by comparison.

Neymar is even further down the pecking order in 16th place, which is clearly a sign that the Brazilian’s reach and popularity are on the wane.