Italy suffer huge blow to Euro 2020 hopes with arguably player of the tournament stretchered off

Italy sensation wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola left the field in tears after picking up a seemingly competition-ending injury against Belgium.

Spinazzola’s performances at Euro 2020 to date have been nothing short of exhilarating.

You could be forgiven for not knowing the 28-year-old prior to this tournament, but after his dazzling showings for Italy, the whole world knows his name.

Unfortunately for Spinazzola, and the whole nation of Italia, it looks as though his race is run at Euro 2020.

MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku misses golden chance to draw Belgium level, Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola saves the day

Leonardo Spinazzola lays injured during Belgium v Italy at Euro 2020

Spinazzola pulled up in a foot race with Thorgan Hazard and immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to be withdrawn.

While it looked like a rather innocuous muscle injury at that point, he then hit the deck and left on a stretcher in tears.

There doesn’t appear to be any hope of him playing again this tournament, but regardless, his Euro 2020 campaign has been a memorable one.

Spinazzola is one of the player’s of the tournament, no doubt about that.

