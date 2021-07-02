England will play with a back four against the Ukraine tomorrow, with JADON SANCHO and Mason Mount starting.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who report that Sancho, who has been shunned by Gareth Southgate all tournament prior to confirmation of his move to Manchester United, is in from the beginning.

The report also claims that Mason Mount, who missed the Czech Republic and Germany games after being forced to sit out of training while self-isolating, will start alongside the United new boy.

MORE: Former Premier League ace names the change he expects Southgate to make for England vs Ukraine

They’re both bold calls from Southgate, but he must be wary of fatigue building up towards the latter stages of the tournament.

Ukraine, all due respect, do provide a good opportunity to rotate.

The switch to a back four indicates that Southgate is well aware they won’t pose the same threat that Germany did last time around.

Perhaps that will allow for the inclusion of a less defensive system and more attacking-minded personnel.

Still, it’s a European Championship quarter-final – you dare not get complacent and fall at one of the final hurdles.

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news