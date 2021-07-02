Journalist claims Arsenal move is “imminent” with ace at the airport ready to fly to London

The transfer window is never fully here until we start hearing reports of players being spotted at airports ahead of a big move.

Arsenal are doing a good job of keeping their transfer business under wraps until the final stages just now, and it appears that Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares looks set to be their next major signing.

Reports emerged earlier to suggest that the deal would be worth around £7m for the highly-rated young defender, but it wasn’t clear when the move would actually happen:

Arsenal have now agreed a deal with Benfica for Nuno Tavares. £7m fee, which could rise to £8.5m with add-ons. Medical pending, few things need to be sorted in terms of travel/Covid rules so it's not set in stone yet where the medical will take place. pic.twitter.com/MKfsN6I12q — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 30, 2021

It now looks like the move could be completed much quicker than originally thought, with claims that he’s already at Lisbon Airport as he prepares to make his way over to London:

I’m told Nuno Tavares is at Lisbon Airport right now about to fly to London. Arsenal move imminent. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 2, 2021

He’s an attack-minded left-back who is still fairly raw and inexperienced so he shouldn’t be anything more than the backup to Kieran Tierney to begin with, but the Scottish star does have injury issues so this looks like a solid signing to fill a needed role in the squad.