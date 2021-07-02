Ahead of the new Premier League campaign, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has much to think about including who he’d like to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder has already signed for Paris Saint-Germain, and with the 2021/22 pre-season a matter of weeks away, it’s imperative that the German gets some transfer business done early.

One player who has long interested Chelsea and Manchester United is now seemingly having the rule run over him by the Reds, and that’s West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season for the east Londoners, and it’s clear that he craves Champions League football so that he can consistently test himself against the best.

The Telegraph had already reported on Rice having turned down two contract offers from the Hammers, which suggests his mind is elsewhere.

Now, the well-respected ExWHUEmployee, via The West Ham Way podcast and cited by Hammers News, has firmly placed Liverpool in the mix for Rice’s services, though it’s thought it would take an offer in excess of £90m for the club to even consider parting with him.