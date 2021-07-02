Although the German national team were disappointing overall at Euro 2020, the form of Atalanta’s Robin Gosens didn’t go unnoticed.

The 26-year-old had a barnstorming game against Portugal, scoring one and creating another for Kai Havertz in the eventual 4-2 win for Die Mannschaft.

It may have added a few more euros to his value and, importantly, it appears that Atalanta have resigned themselves to the player moving on, potentially in the current transfer window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus retain an interest although a move to their Serie A rivals seems distant at present.

Barcelona have apparently entered the race, with Joan Laporta looking to upgrade the squad significantly this summer.

If the Catalans want to sign the player, however, they’ll have to stump up at least €40m according to Tuttomercatoweb.

That won’t necessarily be a problem, as long as Laporta can ensure the sales of those fringe players who no longer have a future at the club.