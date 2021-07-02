Leeds United have agreed a new contract with club Player of the Year Stuart Dallas

Dallas was excellent for the Whites last season with his performances helping Leeds United establish themselves in the Premier League during their first season back in the top tier.

The versatile wing-back’s performances saw him pick up the Players’ Player and club Player of the Year awards at Elland Road, and he has now been rewarded with an extended contract.

Dallas has been tied down until 2024, a three-year extension, and that’s despite the fact Leeds are expected to improve their depth at full-back in the coming week.

It’s expected Junior Firpo will arrive from Barcelona, according to Marca, adding competition in the Whites defence, though Firpo is largely a left-back, playing on the other side from Dallas, while he can even add cover on the right and in the middle if absolutely necessary.

Ahead of that potential deal, Leeds have made it clear to Dallas that he still has a big part to play with this new contract, and given his performances across the last two seasons, there will be nothing but celebration over the news from Leeds fans.