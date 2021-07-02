Given Marcelo Bielsa’s South American roots, it stands to reason that when it comes to shopping for new transfers, the Leeds United boss would see what bargains can be had from his part of the world.

Many of European football’s top talents have come from the continent, and Leeds will be hoping that Nahitan Nandez is the next in the long line of imports to light up the English top-flight.

Sport Witness have noted that the player’s agent appears to have opened the door to a potential switch, thanks to the relationship that Leeds’ owner, Andrea Radrizzani, enjoys with Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini.

However, Nandez, currently away on Copa America duty with Uruguay, knows nothing about any deal being done, even though he’s admitted he’s aware of the interest of the Yorkshire-based club.

“The rumours about Leeds? I heard, but honestly I don’t know anything yet and I have my head in the Copa América and in reaching the goal,” he was quoted as saying by Centrotrentuno, cited by Sport Witness.

Leeds fans will surely be hoping that Bielsa gets the chance to work his magic and they’ll see some more South American flair at Elland Road next season.