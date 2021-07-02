Though there are clear mitigating circumstances as to why Liverpool were unable to retain their Premier League title, that won’t stop Jurgen Klopp from trying to improve the first-team squad.

With Chelsea now looking a significant threat once more and Manchester City imperious throughout 2020/21, not to mention Manchester United’s transfer business this summer, the German will need to be at his very best to inspire his team to the levels they showed throughout the season before last.

To that end, and according to Calciomercato journalist Enrico Camelio, via SportWitness, Liverpool have made an enquiry for Inter Milan midfielder, Nicolo Barella.

Given that there appears to be some concern over the Serie A side’s finances, some tough decisions need to be made.

One of those might well be the sale of Barella, although the report goes on to state that the club would prefer not to allow him to leave this summer.