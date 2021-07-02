Liverpool will need to go all-out to sign Euro 2020 star as club chief admits he’s the “symbol” of his club

Some players offer more to a club than simply playing well on the pitch, so it’s always hard to let go of a long-serving star who has a close bond with the fans.

Sassuolo and Italy star Domenico Berardi is currently excelling at Euro 2020 so it’s natural that there will be interest, while Goal have reported on the latest with Liverpool’s possible interest in him.

They quote the Italian side’s Chief Executive as saying that Berardi was the “symbol” of the club, so it does mean that they want to keep him, but he also concedes that it might be tough to do.

There does come a point for some players where they outgrow their current side and actually need to move on to further their career, and that may be the case for the forward just now as he’ll turn 27 next month.

Those comments do make it sound like there is a deal to be done, but Liverpool will need to go all-out and simply make Sassuolo an offer that they can’t refuse.

Berardi isn’t their only player who’s doing well in the Euros as Manuel Locatelli has looked impressive, so it will be interesting to see if they can keep hold of them for next season.