The term journeyman pro is one that tends to be overused, but it’s certainly appropriate in Benik Afobe’s case.

The 28-year-old didn’t start his professional football career until 2010, but has never really settled in at any one club.

Indeed, in the five years that he was a professional at the Gunners, he didn’t make a single appearance and was instead sent on loan to Huddersfield Town, Reading, Bolton Wanderers, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

He’s also spent time on loan since then at Wolves, Stoke City, Bristol City and Trabsonspor, as well as being a permanent transfer for Bournemouth, Wolves and Stoke.

All in all, he’s made 14 moves in 11 years, and The Sun report that one of his former clubs, Millwall, have given him a loan deal to ensure a 15th move.

Given that players these days play up to their mid-thirties, it’s not too much of a stretch to believe that Afobe might well have made 20 moves or more by the end of his career.