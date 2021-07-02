NBA players react to the contract of Lionel Messi with Barcelona that has expired

The information regarding the contract of Lionel Messi with FC Barcelona that expired on June 30th hit social media, and it’s safe to say that many other athletes will want their kids playing football.

Once the information hit platforms such as Twitter and National Basketball Association star Kevin Durant who signed a four-year contract of $164 million for the Brooklyn Nets.

Another NBA player in Isaiah Thomas, now a free agent like Messi and looking for a new team after his contract expired with the Pelicans last season.

Both players reacted to a publication on social media that referred to Messi’s contract over the last four years, which saw the 34-year-old earn $674-million made these basketball stars second guess their decision to no play any football.

Messi won’t as much in his next contract with the Spanish club; should he choose to remain with Barcelona, he will earn a decent amount even though it won’t be this mind-blowing deal that expired.