Menu

NBA players react to the contract of Lionel Messi with Barcelona that has expired

FC Barcelona
Posted by

The information regarding the contract of Lionel Messi with FC Barcelona that expired on June 30th hit social media, and it’s safe to say that many other athletes will want their kids playing football.

Once the information hit platforms such as Twitter and National Basketball Association star Kevin Durant who signed a four-year contract of $164 million for the Brooklyn Nets.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Juventus ace discusses going up against Colombia who will not have his teammate on the Italian club on their squad
(Photo) Argentine club uses social media to entice Lionel Messi for a return
Former OM forward Florian Thauvin states denying AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, and Lyon in favor for move to Mexico

Another NBA player in Isaiah Thomas, now a free agent like Messi and looking for a new team after his contract expired with the Pelicans last season.

Both players reacted to a publication on social media that referred to Messi’s contract over the last four years, which saw the 34-year-old earn $674-million made these basketball stars second guess their decision to no play any football.

Messi won’t as much in his next contract with the Spanish club; should he choose to remain with Barcelona, he will earn a decent amount even though it won’t be this mind-blowing deal that expired.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.