New Arsenal signing has passed his medical with deal to be completed once paperwork is signed

Arsenal FC
Things are moving quickly on the transfer front as far as Arsenal are concerned, with the north Londoners set to unveil a new signing as soon as the paperwork has been completed.

Mikel Arteta needs to ensure that he gets the Gunners transfer business spot on this summer in order that Arsenal can get back to something approaching their best.

Clearly, the last 12 months have been nothing short of a disaster overall, even if there were periods and moments that were positive for the squad.

Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares

Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares has completed his Arsenal medical

There’s no margin for error, and to that end, Record, cited by SportWitness, have noted that Arsenal target, Nuno Tavares, has already passed his medical – in Portugal – for the Premier League outfit.

Benfica will receive €8m for his services, with another €2m payable in bonuses.

Once the player has quarantined on his arrival into the UK, he will be free to sign his contract and get down to training with Arteta and his new team-mates.

  1. Ainslee Hafeni says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Good signing ,but why gunners are sllow always in transfer?

