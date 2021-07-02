Own Goal smashes Euros record with deflected opener for Spain against Switzerland

Own Goals has tonight SMASHED a European Championship record, knocking France legend Michel Platini off his perch.

Since it’s inception in 1960, the Euros have set the stage of some of the best players in football history to make history.

This summer is no different, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski all competing in the tournament – with mixed success, it has to be said.

However, they have ALL been put to shame by new kid on the block Own Goals, who tonight, as revealed by Richard Jolly, made Euros history with his goal against Switzerland.

Own Goals (10 in 2020) replaces Michel Platini (9 in 1984) as the record scorer for one European Championship. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) July 2, 2021

MORE: Video: Own Goal gives Spain the lead against Switzerland with a deflected volley from distance

Jordi Alba will be equally as angry as Platini in this instance, with Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria’s lazy leg deflecting the Barcelona man’s volley into the net, and the powers at be adjudging it to be an own goal.

Platini still stands alone as the highest scoring ACTUAL footballer in a single European Championship campaign, but Euro 2020 has been all about Own Goal, who’s got to be a shoo-in for player of the tournament…

