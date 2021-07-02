There’s little doubt that Kylian Mbappe is primed to be one of the best strikers that European football has ever seen, if he isn’t there already.

The Paris Saint-Germain man has yet to win the Champions League with the French outfit, but he’s taken on the mantle with Neymar to bring the club many other successes.

However, it would appear, as could be seen in the French national team recently, that his ego has started to get the better of him.

With a potential transfer looming if the player can’t find a transfer agreement with the club too, former France international, Eric de Meco, is having none of it.

“The problem in this story is that by letting him go into the last year of his contract, he is the one who holds the cards,” he said to RMC Sport, cited by Sport Bible.

“What you can do when you are PSG and you are powerful is say: ‘You don’t want to continue [with us]? Well, you can stay on the bench all year.’

“Paris has the means to do it. And by doing that, you show the guys who arrive that they cannot run the show.”

It would be an incredibly drastic measure for PSG chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, to take, but Mbappe’s stance does run the risk of upsetting team equilibrium.

It’s just another headache for Mauricio Pochettino to have to deal with on top of everything else.