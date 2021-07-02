(Photo) AFA honors Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero for reaching milestone with Argentina national team

The Argentine Football Association president, Claudio Tapia, paid tribute to Messi and Sergio Agüero for their last games. The two managed to hit milestones while play with the national team.

Agüero has hit 100 appearances with La Albiceleste; meanwhile, Messi has broken the most appearances with the Argentine side. The 34-year-old broke the record that was held by one of his closest friends Javier Mascherano.

Messi still has a few more appearances to make with Argentina, so he’ll pad his new record.