(Photo) Argentine club uses social media to entice Lionel Messi for a return

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is a free agent now that his contract expires with the Spanish club.

The La Liga side optimistic and assure that they are on track to reach an agreement for Messi. However, it wouldn’t stop other clubs from shooting their shot. Enter Newell’s Old Boys.

Messi spent five years in the Argentine club’s youth system, and with the 34-year-old out in the open market, his former club decided to use social media to entice him to go home in a joking matter.

“Hello Leo, are you there? In Argentina, it is just now July 1 … He who does not risk, does not win,” the Newell’s Old Boys Twitter club wrote.