Menu

Photo: “You can’t even tackle anymore” Arsenal star gives his verdict on Switzerland red card vs Spain in Euro 2020

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Football has reached a place when any kind of forceful tackle always has the potential to result in a red card, but there was some serious controversy between Switzerland and Spain this evening.

The Swiss had the momentum after Xherdan Shaqiri’s equaliser, but Remo Freuler went in with a forceful tackle and Michael Oliver decided it was enough for a straight red:

In fairness you can understand what he thinks he’s seen, but the replays suggest the red was harsh but there was never enough there for VAR to overrule the official on the grounds of it being clear and obvious.

Lee Dixon was also quick to shoot down Peter Walton’s opinion that it was a red on the ITV commentary, and it appears Rob Holding also agrees:

More Stories Remo Freuler Rob Holding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.