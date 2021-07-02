Photo: “You can’t even tackle anymore” Arsenal star gives his verdict on Switzerland red card vs Spain in Euro 2020

Football has reached a place when any kind of forceful tackle always has the potential to result in a red card, but there was some serious controversy between Switzerland and Spain this evening.

The Swiss had the momentum after Xherdan Shaqiri’s equaliser, but Remo Freuler went in with a forceful tackle and Michael Oliver decided it was enough for a straight red:

? Red Card for Freuler, the Swiss are down to 10-men. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/om4JwbcwOm — EUROMatrix ? (@Soccer__Matrix) July 2, 2021

In fairness you can understand what he thinks he’s seen, but the replays suggest the red was harsh but there was never enough there for VAR to overrule the official on the grounds of it being clear and obvious.

Lee Dixon was also quick to shoot down Peter Walton’s opinion that it was a red on the ITV commentary, and it appears Rob Holding also agrees:

Lee Dixon: “I don’t care what Peter Walton says” — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) July 2, 2021