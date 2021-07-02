The appointment of Rafa Benitez to the position of Everton manager has certainly ruffled a few feathers on the blue half of Merseyside.

For the Spaniard, the move makes perfect sense. Still living locally after his stint at Liverpool, his new job means no more uprooting of his family and the chance to take a club with a rich and proud history back to the very top.

That will surely be Benitez’s motivation as he begins his stint at Goodison Park and battles against the rising tide of outrage from the locals.

One thing that appears to have escaped everyone’s notice because of their desire to make Benitez feel as uncomfortable as possible, is the great start to the Premier League season the Toffees potentially have.

Southampton (h), Leeds United (a), Brighton & Hove Albion (a), Burnley (h), Aston Villa (a) and Norwich City (h) are the opening six fixtures, and all are winnable from an Everton point of view.

If Benitez can get somewhere close to maximum points from those, the boo boys might just quieten down.