Report claims Arsenal starlet will be loaned out again in frustrating move by the Gunners

Arsenal fans are now fully aware that Mikel Arteta doesn’t rate William Saliba, but there has to be more to this as he was an expensive signing a couple of years ago.

He’s had loan spells with St Etienne and Nice over the past couple of seasons, while the departure of David Luiz opened up an obvious opportunity for him to stake his claim for a role next season.

The Athletic have actually reported that the opposite is true, with the £27m signing now set to move to Ligue 1 in another loan spell – this time with Marseille.

It’s a frustrating move for the fans because they have a highly talented young player who’s shown that he deserves a chance to play, while that £27m could be seen as a waste when they don’t have a lot of money to spend and it could’ve gone towards a player who would contribute now.

The potential move to Marseille is another step up in terms of club size and there will be increased expectations, so it could be the making of him if he plays regularly and continues to grow.