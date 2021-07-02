Sergio Ramos has reportedly snubbed Manchester United as he looks to close in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre-back left Real Madrid on Thursday morning after his contract expired following 16 years with the La Liga giants.

Ramos has admitted himself that he tried to accept Real Madrid’s contract offer, but he left it too late and that saw him sent on his way ahead of next season.

PSG became instant favourites to snap up Ramos, but according to the Daily Star, Manchester United were willing to offer the Spain international as much as £200,000-per-week for one season with the option for an extra year.

The pay packet would have totalled around £10million and it’s said to be more than what PSG are willing to offer Ramos.

But according to the report, Ramos has snubbed United and he will look to complete his move to PSG in the coming days, while L’Equipe also report there is ‘confidence’ from both sides that a deal will be reached.

Ramos missed as much as 35 games for Real Madrid through injury last season, so he is far from a sure bet, but even at 35, it seems he is a man in demand as he searches for a new club for the first time in more than 16 years.