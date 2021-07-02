Gareth Southgate reveals Arsenal and England injury concern ahead of Euro 2020 quarter-final

Gareth Southgate has revealed that England have an injury concern in the build-up to their clash with Ukraine on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions defeated Germany in a famous victory at Wembley to seal their progression to the quarter-final stage of Euro 2020.

All due respect to Ukraine, Andriy Shevchenko’s men represent a favourable opponent at this stage of the competition, especially with either Czech Republic or Denmark waiting in the wings in the semis.

England may well have to navigate tomorrow’s game without Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka, though, with Southgate having revealed the teenager is carrying a knock.

On Southgate Zoom. Asked if all #eng players are available, he said: “We’ve just got to check on Bukayo [Saka] who had a slight knock today. Other than that, everybody is available.” — James Olley (@JamesOlley) July 2, 2021

Saka has started England’s last two games, but looked a little out of his depth before being substituted against the Germans.

With Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all in reserve, it’d seem unnecessary to risk Saka if there is any chance he’ll further the damage.

It’s a shame for Saka to have had his tournament potentially derailed by injury. Let’s hope it’s nothing too serious – it doesn’t sound it.

