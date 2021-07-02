Stats: Chelsea star’s numbers are phenomenal as another stellar display continues Euro 2020 trend

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was on top form in the middle of the park for Italy as they defeated Belgium to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Jorginho came into Euro 2020 on a high, having played a key role in Chelsea winning the Champions League.

The former Napoli man, recruited by Maurizio Sarri, polarised opinion at Stamford Bridge, but no longer.

The 29-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the world at current, with that being affirmed by his stellar display against Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Jorginho misplayed just ONE pass during Italy’s 2-1 win vs. #BEL ? 71 passes attempted

? 70 passes completed ? Most #ITA interceptions (3)

? Most #ITA possession won (9) Mancini’s Midfield Maestro. pic.twitter.com/FcsjYqiC9C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2021

MORE: Italy suffer huge blow to Euro 2020 hopes with arguably player of the tournament stretchered off

Italy are going to take some beating this summer, with Jorginho the beating heart of their midfield.

England may well feel as though they’ve been presented with a golden opportunity to win a major tournament, but can they actually measure up to this Italy side?

The way Roberto Martinez’s men work out of possession to win the ball back and move it so quickly to create opportunities for themselves – it’s electric.

Jorginho has been key for Italy at the tournament so far and will be going forward. It makes you wonder why N’Golo Kante was getting Ballon D’Or shouts and he wasn’t…

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news