“Tailor made for Liverpool” – These fans want Klopp to sign “electric” Euro 2020 star this summer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Belgium have one of the most star-studded squads in Euro 2020, so it is impressive that 19-year-old Jeremy Doku looked like their most dangerous player tonight.

His pace and ability to take a man on is always going to be exciting to watch, and you do have to wonder if he might be linked with a big move after the tournament.

He originally broke through at Anderlecht before moving to France with Rennes this season, and he was impressive enough in his first season to establish himself as a regular option for the national team too.

He is the kind of player that most fans will want their team to sign, and it’s interesting to see that a lot of Liverpool supporters are showing him some love on Twitter tonight:

He would be an exciting alternative to Sadio Mane on the left flank and you can see Andy Robertson having all kinds of space on the overlap if Doku is occupying a couple of defenders with his pace, so don’t be surprised if these rumours start to grow over the next few weeks.

