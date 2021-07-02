Thieves jailed after £1m raid on Paris home of Chelsea star Thiago Silva in 2018

According to the Sun, all seven men that were part of a gang of robbers that burgled the home of Chelsea star Thiago Silva during his time at Paris Saint-Germain have now been jailed in France.

Thieves robbed the home of the legendary centre-back in December 2018, with the Sun reporting that almost £1m worth of watches and jewellery were taken from the Brazilian.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe at the time, the Silva residence was burgled whilst PSG were playing a match against Nantes and the defender even had his passport stolen.

L’Equipe add that Silva had a timepiece taken that was worth around €600,000. The raid on Silva’s home came just a month after teammate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was burgled.

The Sun now report that leader Mohamed S, who carries the nickname of ‘The Cat’, was sentenced to six years in prison after a week-long trial ended on Wednesday.

It’s detailed that the thugs also targeted the homes of French musicians and TV stars.

As well Mohamed, a chief accomplice named Abdelaziz G, known as Bidou, was also sentenced to six years in prison.

Bidou screamed “I’ll break out of jail – and I’ll start robbing again!” as the term was passed down.

Five other men that were part of the criminal group also landed jail terms of three to four years, with a female member of the gang being handed an 18-month suspended sentence for allowing the thieves to use her home.

The Sun report that fines between £900 and £18,000 were also dished out, but that of course pales in comparison to the reported value of items that were stolen – just on the Silva and Choupo-Moting robberies alone.