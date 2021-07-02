The European champions are certainly not sitting on their laurels and dining out on last season’s success.

Thomas Tuchel appears to be feverishly working behind the scenes to ensure that Chelsea remain as competitive as they’ve been since he took over from Frank Lampard, in 2021/22.

One of the big decisions for the manager was what to do with midfield starlet, Billy Gilmour.

The youngster is clearly too much of a talent to be kept on the bench, but the Blues have players that are more experienced or further ahead in their development that they can call upon on a regular basis instead of Gilmour.

To that end, it appears that Gilmour’s loan move to Norwich City for the entirety of the next campaign is a sensible one.

According to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, that deal is now agreed.

Agreement reached. Billy Gilmour is expected to join Norwich on loan from Chelsea on loan until June 2022 – official once paperworks will be completed ???????? #CFC #NCFC The board want Billy to be key player for next season and then come back stronger. Tuchel approved the decision. https://t.co/1iQoc69ReF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2021

All that remains is for the official paperwork to be completed.