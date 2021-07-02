Menu

Video: Switzerland down to ten as goal-assister Remo Freuler goes from hero to zero, Lee Dixon savages Peter Walton over soft red

Posted by

Switzerland are down to ten men against Spain after Remo Freuler was shown a red card for a foul on Gerard Moreno.

Just a matter of minutes earlier, Freuler assisted Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri for the equalising goal.

MORE: Video: Shaqiri levels the game for Switzerland with a cool nutmeg on Chelsea’s Azpilicueta after Spanish mix-up

It’s a real hero to zero moment in the first Euro 2020 quarter-final, but was it justified?

Freuler went in strong on Villarreal goal-machine Moreno, with the excessive force clearly being deemed reckless endangerment by referee Michael Oliver.

While referee-turned-pundit Peter Walton agreed with the on-field decision from Premier League ref Oliver, co-commentator Lee Dixon wasn’t so convinced.

Dixon didn’t hold back in revealing that he doesn’t care what Walton has to say – that ISN’T a red card offence.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal interested in Euro 2020 performer with €25M deal mooted as possibility
Video: Shaqiri levels the game for Switzerland with a cool nutmeg on Chelsea’s Azpilicueta after Spanish mix-up
Own Goal smashes Euros record with deflected opener for Spain against Switzerland

It does seem a little harsh, doesn’t it?

Freuler did get the ball, and a good chunk of Moreno, but only because the Spain star came into the 50/50 himself, just with less force than his opponent.

It feels like a yellow card would have sufficed here, especially considering it’s a European Championship quarter-final.

What do you think?

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news

More Stories Gerard Moreno Lee Dixon Peter Walton Remo Freuler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.