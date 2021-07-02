Switzerland are down to ten men against Spain after Remo Freuler was shown a red card for a foul on Gerard Moreno.

Just a matter of minutes earlier, Freuler assisted Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri for the equalising goal.

It’s a real hero to zero moment in the first Euro 2020 quarter-final, but was it justified?

Freuler went in strong on Villarreal goal-machine Moreno, with the excessive force clearly being deemed reckless endangerment by referee Michael Oliver.

While referee-turned-pundit Peter Walton agreed with the on-field decision from Premier League ref Oliver, co-commentator Lee Dixon wasn’t so convinced.

Dixon didn’t hold back in revealing that he doesn’t care what Walton has to say – that ISN’T a red card offence.

It does seem a little harsh, doesn’t it?

Freuler did get the ball, and a good chunk of Moreno, but only because the Spain star came into the 50/50 himself, just with less force than his opponent.

It feels like a yellow card would have sufficed here, especially considering it’s a European Championship quarter-final.

What do you think?

