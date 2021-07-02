Switzerland are down to ten men against Spain after Remo Freuler was shown a red card for a foul on Gerard Moreno.
Just a matter of minutes earlier, Freuler assisted Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri for the equalising goal.
MORE: Video: Shaqiri levels the game for Switzerland with a cool nutmeg on Chelsea’s Azpilicueta after Spanish mix-up
It’s a real hero to zero moment in the first Euro 2020 quarter-final, but was it justified?
Freuler went in strong on Villarreal goal-machine Moreno, with the excessive force clearly being deemed reckless endangerment by referee Michael Oliver.
Do you agree with that decision?#SUIESP | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/N8Ze6lIjIv
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 2, 2021
While referee-turned-pundit Peter Walton agreed with the on-field decision from Premier League ref Oliver, co-commentator Lee Dixon wasn’t so convinced.
Dixon didn’t hold back in revealing that he doesn’t care what Walton has to say – that ISN’T a red card offence.
Lee Dixon: “I don’t care what Peter Walton says”
— Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) July 2, 2021
Lee Dixon saying he doesn’t care what Peter Walton says is the best bit of co-commentary he’s ever done#SUIESP
— FplTheKilliePie (@fpl_pie) July 2, 2021
It does seem a little harsh, doesn’t it?
Freuler did get the ball, and a good chunk of Moreno, but only because the Spain star came into the 50/50 himself, just with less force than his opponent.
It feels like a yellow card would have sufficed here, especially considering it’s a European Championship quarter-final.
What do you think?
