Though there’s nothing official as of this moment, the fact that Declan Rice has apparently turned down the latest contract offers from West Ham would suggest that the England international sees his future away from the London Stadium.
Given his friendship with Mason Mount, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move back to Chelsea, where he came up through the youth ranks.
However, Andros Townsend doesn’t see a spot for him at the Blues, telling talkSPORT that Manchester United may be a more suitable destination.
? “I’m sure he’ll probably look to leave West Ham again this summer.”
? “Unless Kante or Jorginho leave, I don’t see how he fits at #CFC.”
? “Man Utd is different, look at Pogba with Kante in the France team!”@Andros_Townsend says #WHUFC’s Rice would be perfect for #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/PlrxX6Jzrf
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 2, 2021
Be interesting to see how that happens . Hes not for sale to either and MANU be interesting to see how they could even afford him. IOO MILL PLUS ! No less if he were for sale considering theyve just paid out -or are about to pay out 73 mill for a player who is not even an England regular. ! now theres a thought.