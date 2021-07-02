Though there’s nothing official as of this moment, the fact that Declan Rice has apparently turned down the latest contract offers from West Ham would suggest that the England international sees his future away from the London Stadium.

Given his friendship with Mason Mount, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move back to Chelsea, where he came up through the youth ranks.

However, Andros Townsend doesn’t see a spot for him at the Blues, telling talkSPORT that Manchester United may be a more suitable destination.