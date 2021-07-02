Menu

Video: Andros Townsend can’t see where Declan Rice fits in at Chelsea with star tipped for Man United switch

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Though there’s nothing official as of this moment, the fact that Declan Rice has apparently turned down the latest contract offers from West Ham would suggest that the England international sees his future away from the London Stadium.

Given his friendship with Mason Mount, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move back to Chelsea, where he came up through the youth ranks.

MORE: Why Rafa Benitez has made a huge mistake

However, Andros Townsend doesn’t see a spot for him at the Blues, telling talkSPORT that Manchester United may be a more suitable destination.

More Stories andros townsend Declan Rice Mason Mount

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. mojen says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Be interesting to see how that happens . Hes not for sale to either and MANU be interesting to see how they could even afford him. IOO MILL PLUS ! No less if he were for sale considering theyve just paid out -or are about to pay out 73 mill for a player who is not even an England regular. ! now theres a thought.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.