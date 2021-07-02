Menu

Video: Barcelona’s Jordi Alba gives Spain the lead against Switzerland with a deflected volley from distance

Sometimes it’s worth just hammering the ball back towards a crowd of bodies in the area, because any kind of deflection makes it very difficult for the keeper to react.

That’s happened for Spain today as there was little expectation that this volley from Jordi Alba would beat the keeper, but one giant deflection changed that and Spain have the lead:

Switzerland’s experience against France means they don’t need to panic yet, but this is just what Spain needed.

