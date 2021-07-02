Video: Chelsea target Gerard Moreno misses SITTER in Switzerland-Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final

Reported Chelsea target Gerard Moreno has missed an absolute SITTER during Spain’s clash with Switzerland.

Spain scraped through the first knockout round of Euro 2020, having beaten Croatia 5-3 in extra-time after surviving a major scare against the World Cup finalists.

With the Swiss having beaten France in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-final stage, they were to be La Roja’s opponents, battling for a place in the semis.

After a late(ish) Xherdan Shaqiri goal forced extra-time, the game was perfectly poised for another 30 minutes of action.

After Michael Oliver brandished his red card to put the Swiss down to ten, and considering they played 120 minutes on Monday, you’d have to consider Spain firm favourites to win this in extra-time.

They had a GOLDEN opportunity to do so, too, with Villarreal marksman Gerard Moreno having it put on a plate for him, but it was an opportunity he squandered.

Reports cited by the Independent have previously linked European champs Chelsea with a move to sign Moreno. After that miss, they may well be having a rethink…

