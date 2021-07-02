Video: Comical scenes from Italy’s Immobile as he goes from playing dead to celebrating a goal in seconds

There’s something particularly unsavoury about players acting like they’ve been knocked down after some fairly trivial contact, and the incident with Christian Eriksen shows how dangerous that could be if it leads to a situation where it’s suddenly not taken seriously when something dreadful has happened.

Ciro Immobile gave the perfect example tonight as he went from playing dead to celebrations in seconds against Belgium:

Injured Italian player suddenly recovers when Italy scores #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/E6b2O9EUET — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

Obviously it is funny to watch, but someone needs to tell him to get a grip going forward.