Video: Insigne puts Italy 2-0 up against Belgium with a stunning solo strike from distance

Italy have been back to their best for most of their first-half tonight, and it was a moment of brilliance from Lorenzo Insigne that made it 2-0.

He picks the ball up some way out, but there’s only one thing in his mind as he steps inside and unleashes a great strike into the far corner:

Belgium did go and get themselves straight back into the game with a penalty to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time, so the second half is now perfectly poised.

