Video: Insigne puts Italy 2-0 up against Belgium with a stunning solo strike from distance

Italy have been back to their best for most of their first-half tonight, and it was a moment of brilliance from Lorenzo Insigne that made it 2-0.
He picks the ball up some way out, but there’s only one thing in his mind as he steps inside and unleashes a great strike into the far corner:
OH MY!
Lorenzo Insigne with a special goal.
? Watch live: https://t.co/E7DKcQ7Jih#bbceuro2020 #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/gX9bajqekz
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 2, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sport
Belgium did go and get themselves straight back into the game with a penalty to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time, so the second half is now perfectly poised.