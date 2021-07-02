(Video) Juventus ace discusses going up against Colombia who will not have his teammate on the Italian club on their squad

The Colombian National Team will have a tough loss against Uruguay for the quarterfinals of the Copa América as Juan Cuadrado will not be able to be there.

Rodrigo Bentancur, the midfielder’s teammate at Juventus, pointed out that his side will miss him, considering the energy that he brings to the pitch.

“I did not speak with Juan, but the truth is that he is a significant player for them; he is a benchmark and a player who attacks very well. During all 90 minutes, he has incredible energy. I think they will lack a great player, but I know that they have other outstanding players in the bank who can supply it very well,” Bentancur said.

Betancur stressed that they hope to do the same job as the last match against Colombia, where they won 3-0 in Barranquilla in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying rounds.

“We have to try to do the same as we did when we went to Colombia, win the backs of the midfielders, defend well and come out fast from the counterattack, which is one of our strengths,” Bentancur said.