Video: Romelu Lukaku misses golden chance to draw Belgium level, Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola saves the day

Romelu Lukaku, what have you done? The Belgium forward has missed a golden opportunity to level the scores against Italy.

Lukaku, who is by some way Belgium’s biggest goal threat, already had one goal to his name in the contest, having found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

That was to half the deficit, but Belgium still trailed by one.

On the hour mark, Kevin de Bruyne found himself with space down the left-channel and an opportunity to get at goal.

He decided to play the ball across to Lukaku, rather than have a go at goal himself.

Lukaku, quite remarkably, missed just a matter of yards from goal, with his tame effort blocked by Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola.

Granted, it’s good defending from Spinazzola, but you’d bet your house on Lukaku finding the back of the net from there.

If it were on his left foot, there’s no doubt it nestles in the back of the net…

