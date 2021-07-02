Video: Romelu Lukaku pulls one back for Belgium after Jeremy Doku earns penalty with electric pace

Belgium have pulled a goal back against Italy through Romelu Lukaku, who converts from the penalty spot.

Roberto Martinez’s men found themselves up against it after goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne gave the Italians a healthy advantage.

However, after Jeremy Doku turned on the burners against Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Belgium earned themselves an opportunity to get back into the contest.

As Romelu Lukaku placed the ball down on the penalty spot, you never had any doubts as to what the result would be.

The Belgian talisman converted past PSG new-boy Gianluigi Donnarumma emphatically to give Belgium hope of a revival.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

What a great time to score, too, right on the brink of half-time.

Martinez will have an opportunity to speak to his players ahead of a crucial 45 minutes that’ll determine whether they continue or crash out of Euro 2020 tonight.

Irrespective of who’s the victor after 90 minutes – or more – we’ve got another brilliant Euro 2020 game on our hands. What a chuffing tournament.

