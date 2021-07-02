Menu

Video: Shaqiri levels the game for Switzerland with a cool nutmeg on Chelsea’s Azpilicueta after Spanish mix-up

Switzerland have looked dangerous on the counter-attack all the way through this game, but it’s taken a really poor piece of defending from Spain to allow them back into the game.

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri has looked lively all game, and he was left with the simple task of sweeping the ball home through Cesar Azpilicueta’s legs after a poor mix-up in the Spanish defence:

The problem for Spain is they’ve stopped looking so dangerous on the attack and Switzerland are in the ascendancy in this game, so it’s anyone’s to win now.

