Worrying situation for Man United as one big departure expected due to recent signing

The goalkeeping situation at Old Trafford was up in the air last season, and it’s clear that the situation cannot continue going into next year.

There were times in recent seasons where David de Gea would single-handedly keep United in games with some unreal saves, but mistakes have crept into his game and there’s a sense that he’s on a downwards trajectory at this point in his career.

On the other hand you have Dean Henderson who certainly has the potential to be one of the best in the league, but he also had a wobble last season so he still needs to develop further.

United also have Tom Heaton and Lee Grant signed up for next season so they have the backups in place, and it appears that either Henderson or de Gea will go:

#MUFC have paved the way for the departure of either David De Gea or Dean Henderson this summer. It's still a far from straight forward situation mind …https://t.co/nlgU7oHaVS — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 2, 2021

While moving one player on is logically sound, there is something worrying about this situation for the United fans – it doesn’t look like the club actually knows what they want to do.

It even sounds like the decision could be made in terms of who can actually be sold rather than the club picking a player and standing by them, but the Telegraph report does make it sound like de Gea is the one that United want to sell.

Henderson has a bigger upside while de Gea is said to be on £375k per week so selling him would also free up space on the wage bill, but finding a buyer is a whole other ball game.