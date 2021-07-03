Menu

Arsenal could miss out on a key target as his old manager targets reunion for €8m-rated star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Providing they show some patience and as long as he manages to return at a similar level, somebody is going to get an absolute bargain with Andre Onana this summer.

The Ajax keeper has been talked about as one of the better keepers in European football, while his ability on the football also makes him an attractive proposition for some of the top teams.

There is a big problem with a drug ban that will keep him out until November, whole a report from Get Football News France has indicated that he wants to play in the AFCON next January too so a lot of patience will be needed.

They quote L’Equipe in suggesting that Onana is a key target for Arsenal, but they also want him to fight with Bernd Leno for the starting role rather than guaranteeing him the job when he’s able to return.

That leaves an opportunity for Lyon to step in, while they have also appointed his former Ajax manager in Peter Bosz so that could also make the move more attractive to the player.

More Stories / Latest News
Martin Odegaard confirms Arsenal exit with message to fans and special tribute to Mikel Arteta
“Ukraine aren’t ready” – These Man Utd & England fans love major selection call from Southgate for crucial Euro 2020 tie
Liverpool urged to sign “absolutely immense talent who will only get better” by former Reds star

He’s expected to cost around €8m because of the ban and his contract expires next summer so Ajax need to take what they can, so this could make a lot of sense for the Cameroonian stopper.

More Stories Andre Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.