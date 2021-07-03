Arsenal face competition from Serie A giants with interest in £27m goalkeeper growing

Inter Milan have joined the race for Arsenal-linked Andre Onana’s signature this summer.

This comes from Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness), with the likes of Lille, Monaco and Real Sociedad all said to be keeping tabs on the Eredivisie shotstopper.

The Gunners were reportedly once said to be leading the pack for Ajax’s forgotten man, though it would appear that the playing field has since become more level.

With the Cameroonian’s doping ban reduced to nine months, as reported by BBC Sport, any interested party would have to be prepared to wait until 4th November for the 25-year-old’s full availability.

Assuming that Mikel Arteta plans on keeping Bernd Leno at No.1 for the foreseeable future, this may very well work in Arsenal’s favour, provided they view Onana as a more long-term challenger for the German’s spot in the first-team.

Though valued at £27m (according to Transferkmarkt), his expiring contract, combined with the UEFA-issued ban, may very well contrive to reduce the player’s asking price significantly, should a potential suitor’s interest develop into a concrete bid.