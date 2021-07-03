Menu

Arsenal finally set to offload out-of-favour ace with Fabrizio Romano claiming a double-deal could be completed next week

Arsenal do have plenty of options in their current squad, so it’s likely that some players will need to leave before the new arrivals can come in.

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi looked like he would be one of the key building blocks for Mikel Arteta when he first took over, but the incident against Brighton effectively ended his Arsenal career and a loan move to Germany didn’t really go to plan.

There’s still no sign of him getting a second chance at The Emirates, so this potential move to Marseille should be the best thing for all concerned:

Guendouzi is still only 22 but he’ll get the chance to become a key player for one of the biggest teams in Ligue 1, while Arsenal will get a fee which can go towards other signings.

The loan move for William Saliba should also be interesting as he’ll have another chance to prove that he should be getting a chance in England, and it looks like both could be done next week.

