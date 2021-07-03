“All the noise coming from the players in the camp shows what a talent he is” – Arsenal legend singles out England duo for praise at Euro 2020

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has heaped praise onto Bukayo Saka for his impact for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the former Gunners midfielder gave his thoughts on how England have done at this summer’s tournament so far as they prepare to take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals this evening.

It all looks to be going well for England right now after a hugely significant win over Germany in their last game, and Thomas has picked his stand-out performers so far.

Although Saka and Jack Grealish have impressed Thomas, he also paid special tribute to Raheem Sterling for the way he’s bounced back after a slightly underwhelming season at club level, as well as from previously suffering plenty of slightly harsh criticism in his previous outings for the national team.

“England’s win against Germany was massive for the players and the supporters’ belief that we can beat the big nations,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “Southgate got it tactically spot on and the players executed his plan. That game should spur the players on to the next game against Ukraine.

“All the players have been putting in massive shifts and look like there is a real togetherness within the squad. The likes of Saka and Grealish have been brilliant in adding a real driving force for the team to go forward, while the defence have been also been superb, including the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“The one player however that I feel deserves major credit is Raheem Sterling. He hasn’t had an amazing season with Manchester City, but has put on the white shirt and performed remarkably well, even through some of the hate coming towards him in the past.

“He looks as though he is relishing being a leader within the squad and is having real fun on the pitch.”

Being a former Arsenal man, it’s unsurprising to see that Thomas is a big fan of Saka in particular, and he thinks the youngster can continue to make an impact at the Euros.

“Saka has been immense! He has had a wonderful season with Arsenal and only looks to be getting better,” Thomas added.

“All the noise coming from the players in the camp shows what a talent he is. He has done his talking on the pitch so far, and hopefully there’s more to come before the end of the tournament.”