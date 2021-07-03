Arsenal may need to keep long-serving star after all as Euro giants open talks with an alternative target

If he stays fit then Hector Bellerin could still be a real asset for Arsenal going forward, but there was a strong feeling that he could finally leave this summer.

There was some early interest from PSG and they did need to strengthen in that position so it made sense, but they decided to go for a huge upgrade in Achraf Hakimi so that’s not an option anymore.

Inter Milan need to replace Hakimi so a move to Serie A was another option, but a report from Calciomercato via Football-Italia suggests that Inter have moved on to another option.

They do state that the interest in the Arsenal man is stilll there, but they’ve now opened talks with Denzel Dumfries, but they would be hoping for a loan deal with an option to buy and it remains to be seen if PSV will accept that.

That ultimately means that Bellerin’s options could be drying up, as there had been some talk about a move to La Liga with Villarreal but those rumours have also gone quiet, so perhaps staying at the Emirates will now be best:

According to Transfermarkt his Arsenal contract does run until 2023 so the Gunners aren’t in a position where they must let him go while going into next season with Tierney and Nuno Tavares on the left and a Cedric/Bellerin combination on the right is still pretty solid.

He’s still only 26 but he’s been with Arsenal since 2012, so it is understandable that this might feel like a natural time to move on and try something new, but that may not be possible unless some new interest appears.