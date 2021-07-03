Arsenal appear to have dodged a bullet as they close in on the signing of Sporting Lisbon Benfica star Nuno Taveres.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are expecting to complete a £7million deal for the promising left-back in the coming days, but they almost hit a giant snag.

The report claims La Liga outfit Real Sociedad came in with a late offer for Tavares worth more than what Arsenal had offered, but they came up short in their efforts to hijack the deal.

MORE: Arsenal braced for £17m windfall from Guendouzi deal

And it’s now expected Tavares will complete his move as expected, handing Mikel Arteta the depth he needs at left-back heading into the new season.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka – who looks set to leave the club – had to cover at left-back at times last season when starting full-back Kieran Tierney struggled with injury.

It was thought Arsenal could look to add a left-back in January, but they decided to wait until the summer before eventually getting their man in Tavares.

The 21-year-old made 25 appearances for Benfica last season, and he did play in the second leg against Arsenal in the Europa League Round of 32.

He will now link up with the Gunners with the tough task of competing with the impressive Tierney for a starting spot.