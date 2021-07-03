Arsenal expect to complete a deal for Brighton and England star Ben White regardless of interest from Everton.

That’s according to the latest reports with panic setting in among some Gunners fans after it was reported by the Daily Mail that Everton were willing to outdo Arsenal’s bid for White this summer.

The report claimed Arsenal had only offered up to £42million plus £4million in add-ons this summer, while Brighton are keen to hold out for the £50million they want for their star defender.

With a deal yet to be agreed, it has been reported Everton have ‘begun talks’ with Brighton and that they are willing to pay the full £50million, but according to Football Insider, Arsenal are still very much confident of getting a deal done.

The report claims the Gunners have already planned talks with White after the Euros ahead of a deal with Brighton and that the centre-back has already begun searching for a home in the capital.

That will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans amid that news their club could see one of their transfer priorities hijacked ahead of next season, and by a Premier League rival.

White is largely regarded as one of the most talented young centre-backs in the Premier League having impressed for Leeds United on loan in the Championship before returning to star for Brighton last season.

As things stand, he is under contract until 2024, but there is an inevitable feel about his exit this summer given the strong interest from Arsenal, and indeed Everton, if reports are to be believed.