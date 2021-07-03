Arsenal are set for a transfer windfall in the form of Matteo Guendouzi as the midfielder prepares to leave the Emirates Stadium for good.

Guendouzi burst onto the scene as a young midfielder, and he featured regularly in Mikel Arteta’s early days as interim boss, but it all went downhill after an away game at Brighton.

After a poor tackle, Arteta and Guendozui fell out leading to claims the Frenchman had a poor attitude, and that was the last Arsenal fans saw of him.

Since then, Guendouzi has spent a season on loan with Hertha Berlin, helping the German side avoid the drop in Bundesliga, but following that loan spell, it seems an Arsenal return is off the cards.

That’s because Marseille are within days of closing a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, while The Sun concur, adding that the Gunner shav agreed to a lower fee in order to get the deal done.

It’s claimed a £17million fee has been agreed upon, but that figure is not to be sniffed at as far as Arsenal are concerned, particularly given Guendouzi is valued right around £17million by Transfermarkt.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen significantly this summer, with a £50m move already in the works for Ben White, according to the latest reports, while there are also other positions Arteta will need to add quality to following last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish.

With that in mind, the £17million fee for Guendouzi, a player who has not been part of Arteta’s plans, is a welcome boost for the Gunners, and it could prove the difference in getting an extra player or missing out ahead of next season.