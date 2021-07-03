“Au Revoir, you petulant little man” These Arsenal fans say “good riddance” as ace expected to complete exit

If you look at Matteo Guendouzi purely from a playing standpoint then he’s everything that Arsenal would be looking for in the transfer market just now.

He’s full of energy and running, he’s not afraid to get physical, he’s quality on the ball and he’s still only 22 so there’s room for him to grow, but it appears that his attitude is just too toxic.

He’s been out of the picture at The Emirates every since that game against Brighton, while any noises about a second chance or him being a changed man don’t appear to be true either.

His exit hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, but there are enough reports going around to suggest it’s pretty much done:

Mattéo Guendouzi will join OM from Arsenal – agreement to be completed next week, Guendouzi turned down Benfica bid after as he only wants OM. ?? #OM Final details then it’s gonna be signed – same for Saliba on loan as @David_Ornstein revealed. Ünder and Pau López, done deal. https://t.co/mX5ndnA9Xm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Marseille for Matteo Guendouzi, as reported by @MohamedTERParis. Loan with obligation to buy next summer. Arsenal will receive around £10m for the midfielder. Deal could be completed in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/y1GQRpS2Ic — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 3, 2021

In many ways this will be such a frustrating thing for the Arsenal fans to see, but that’s because they know how could Guendouzi could be if he had the right attitude, so he will probably be seen as a wasted talent.

It appears that most of the fans do approve of the decision to let him go, while some are even delighted to see the back of him:

Au revoir Guendouzi you petulant little man. Good riddance. — Luke Jobson (@LukeAFC86) July 3, 2021

Guendouzi didn't realise the privilege of playing for this football club. Saka, Martinelli & ESR does. When we signed Guendouzi those 3 were worth pennies now I wouldn't sell them for a combine £300m. Good riddance pic.twitter.com/VyVO4ggjDc — UpYourArsenal?????? (@UPYOURARSENAL04) July 3, 2021

That fee for guendouzi is ridiculous but good riddance — Westy ???????? (@NorthBankB9) July 3, 2021

Troublemakers Saliba and Guendouzi out. Good riddance. Manager needs to stamp his authority. Can't be having disrespectful children running about. Dont run a charity here — ArsenalRoh774 (@RohitRamsey) July 3, 2021